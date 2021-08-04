Lovlina Borgohain: Journey from Baromukhia to Olympic

Lovlina Borgohain, a name that created history not only in Assam but in India by winning a Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics has become an inspiration for the budding sportsperson from the region.

The 23-year-old from Baromukhia village in Golaghat district which doesn’t have access to communication became the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012).

From paddy field to Olympic Bronze, Lovlina Borgohain has shown her ability that one can achieve their goals with their hard work. Although she can’t change the colour of her medal, she is the only woman from Assam who reached the podium of the Olympics and successfully brought home a medal.

From Paddy Field to Winning an Olympic Medal

Lovlina Borgohain wasn’t sure whether she will reach Olympics while she was helping her father Tiken Borgohain during the last year lockdown in the paddy field. Her father says it helps her be in sync with her roots. Her family has always heard things like ‘What will girls do’ but it is only the women who bagged the medals in Olympics for India as of date and Lovlina is among one of them who has sealed the lips of the people by winning her Bronze medal in the 69-Kg category in welterweight.

In July last year, when most of her compatriots reached the national camp in Patiala, Lovlina was busy attending her mother Mamon, who underwent a kidney transplant.

Lovlina Borgohain visited her for a few days at that time and ended up testing positive for Covid-19 a day before she was to leave with the Olympic-qualified group for a 52-day training trip to Europe.

So this is just the beginning of her career.

Hope for a change

Lovlina’s father Tiken Borgohain vividly remembers how a young Lovlina would accompany one of her sisters to Barpathar to learn Muay Thai under coach Prashanta Kumar Das in 2009.

“It was difficult to imagine, that 3-4 kms to Barpathar, all these girls used to pedal all the way, sometimes they would return with bruises, the road was full of pebbles and travelling was a nightmare,” he recalled.

Borgohain, who owns a small tea farm, hopes things turn for the better from now on and the village can produce many more Lovlina’s in the years to come.

Love & Blessings Towards Lovlina

The love and blessings that she received from the entire state, as well as the country, proved how eligible she is and that she can achieve much more. This is not just an end but the beginning.

“Another one of India’s daughters has given splendid performance. All 3 medals have been won by women. I congratulate her on behalf of the country. It’s an important day for Indian athletes,” tweeted Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the boxer. The Chief Minister in a tweet said, “Congratulations to Assam’s daughter

for bringing home the bronze medal in #Olympics boxing. Your name will be etched in golden letters in the history of Assam. The entire nation is proud of your phenomenal achievement.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated on her achievement. He said, “Well fought

! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020”

Tweets and messages poured in from different parts of the country for the young athlete for her achievement.

Moreover, Assam Congress also announced a reward of Rs. 3 lakh for Lovlina Borgohain for her outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

