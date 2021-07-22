Lovlina Borgohain Qualifies For Pre-Quarters At Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Source: Twitter/LovlinaBorgohain

In a major development, the Indian Boxer from Assam Lovlina Borgohain has qualified for the first round at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics’ debutant boxer made it to the pre-quarters without contending as the opponent withdrew from contesting the first round of the Women’s 69kg Welterweight category.

The first round was scheduled to be held on July 24.

On July 27, Borgohain will be contesting Germany’s Nadine Apetz.

Lovlina is the first female athlete from the state to qualify for the coveted games.

Cheering for Borgohain on July 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a goodwill campaign called the ‘Go For Glory, Lovlina’ with a bicycle rally.

“We are so proud of Lovlina who is the first female athlete from #Assam to represent India at the #Olympics & the second boxer after Shiva Thapa to participate in the same from the state,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Wednesday.

