Lovlina Borgohain Signs Off with Bronze at Asian Qualifiers

Assam pugilist Lovlina Borgohain signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in the women’s 69 kg along with Amit Panghal (52 kg), where both of them secured their maiden tickets to the quadrennial showpiece by making the semifinals.

World silver-medallist and top seed Panghal went down to Jianguan Hu of China in a split 3-2 decision. It was revenge for Hu, an Olympic and bronze-medalist who lost to Panghal in the Asian semifinals last year.

Earlier, two-time world bronze-medalist and second seed Borgohain lost to third seed and 2018 world silver-medalist Hong Gu of China in a unanimous 5-0 verdict after struggling to find her range against the experienced 30-year old.

Both boxers had already qualified for the Olympics though.

Gu will next be up against reigning world champion and top seed Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan who outpunched Thailand’s Baison Manikon in her semifinal bout.