Lovlina Borgohain to Reach Guwahati Today, To Receive Grand Welcome

Tokyo Olympic medallist Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain will reach her home state Assam on Thursday (August 12) at 9 AM. She will be welcomed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at LGBI Airport in Borjhar accompanied by Sports Minister Bimal Bora.

Guwahati, the capital city of Assam is all decked up to welcome Lovlina Borgohain today

The city has been decked up and posters and hoardings have been put across the city to welcome her

Meanwhile, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has introduced a customised chartered bus, which will take Lovlina Borgohain to her home town in Golaghat district.

The bus has been designed in white, grey and yellow shades with picture of Lovlina Borgohain in blue jersey on it.

“YOU ARE THE PRIDE OF INDIA,” read a quote pasted on the exterior of the bus.

The state government has organized a felicitation programme at Sankardeva Kalashetra where she would be accompanied by a huge rally by the state government.

Not only is the state government but well wishers and fans from across the state have gathered at the airport to give her a grand welcome.

ALSO READ: ₹ 49,000 Cr Foreign Funds Received By Indian NGOs In 3 Years