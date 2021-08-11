Lovlina Borgohain to Receive Grand Welcome on Arrival in Guwahati Tomorrow

Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain will receive a grand welcome on August 12 after reaching Guwahati. The Assam government will welcome Lovlina in ‘Red Carpet’.

Lovlina Borgohain who won a Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics reached Delhi on August 9 where she has been felicitated by the Government of India along with the other stars of the Tokyo Olympics.

The state government has organized a felicitation programme at Sankardeva Kalashetra where she would be accompanied by a huge rally by the state government.

Preparations are going on in full swing to welcome the Indian boxer who brought laurel to the state as well as for the country.

However, Lovlina Borgohain will return to her hometown in Borpathar on August 17 after attending a special programme at Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Meanwhile, the city has been flooded with the hoardings of the boxer and will be given state honour on her arrival.

The state government has arranged all security arrangements and she will be under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner during her visit to her home at Borpathar.

The state government will also recommend her name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which has been renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

She will also be awarded Rs. 50 lakhs according to Sports rule and will be given a rank of APS or ACS by the state government.

ALSO READ: Congress Mahajot Is No Longer On The Verge Of Victory: Bhabesh Kalita