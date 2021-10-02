Lovlina Borgohain turns 24 today

Lovlina Borgohain celebrates her 24th birthday today. She was born on 2nd October 1997 to parents Tiken Borgohain, a businessman and Mamoni Borgohain, a housewife.

Lovlina shot to fame by winning the bronze medal in boxing in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. She competed in Women’s Welterweight category.

Hailing from Baromukhiya village in Golaghat district of Assam, she became the first female athlete and second boxer from the state to compete in the Olympics.

