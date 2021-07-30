Lovlina Borgohain Wins Tokyo Olympics Quarter-Finals

Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain has won her quarter finals at the Olympics on Friday in the 69kg weight category against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin.

She won the quarter-finals by beating Chinese Taipei by 4-1.

Lovlina Borgohain reached the quarterfinal in the women’s 69kg division at the Olympics by beating Germany’s Nadine Appetz by a close 3-2 split decision in her first bout in Tokyo.

Lovlina Borgohain is the first woman boxer from Assam, who has qualified for the Olympics and now is up for the semi-finals.

On July 22, Lovlina Borgohain made it through to the pre-quarters of the Tokyo Olympics due to the withdrawal of her opponent from the event.

She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 by winning the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament.