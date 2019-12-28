Lovlina to represent India at Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers

Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain will represent India in the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Wuhan, China from February 3 to February 14, 2020. The boxer from Assam on Saturday defeated fellow boxer Lalita in the women’s boxing trials and booked a flight to China

Lovlina on Friday defeated Anjali Sharma on the first day of the women’s boxing trials to set a match against Lalita. The boxer from Golaghat has been on a roll in the last one year and has impressed everyone with her stellar performances.

In August this year, she won gold at the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International boxing tournament in 69 kg category at Kaspiysk, Russia.

The two-time World Championship bronze medalist said that Khelo India Youth Games will help the country get more Olympic medalists.