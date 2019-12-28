SportsTop Stories

Lovlina to represent India at Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers

By Pratidin Bureau
19

Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain will represent India in the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Wuhan, China from February 3 to February 14, 2020. The boxer from Assam on Saturday defeated fellow boxer Lalita in the women’s boxing trials and booked a flight to China

Lovlina on Friday defeated Anjali Sharma on the first day of the women’s boxing trials to set a match against Lalita. The boxer from Golaghat has been on a roll in the last one year and has impressed everyone with her stellar performances.

In August this year, she won gold at the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International boxing tournament in 69 kg category at Kaspiysk, Russia.

The two-time World Championship bronze medalist said that Khelo India Youth Games will help the country get more Olympic medalists.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Mumbai: EC removes around 11, 500 political ads, posters ahead LS Polls

Pratidin Exclusive

AGP hanging on to BJP, Gogoi scent dissidence

Regional

Landslide sweeps building in Mizoram, kills 10

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Russia and Croatia proceed to quarter finals

National

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 15 injured

Technology

NASA yet to locate Vikram Lander

Comments
Loading...