Low voter turnout in Kejriwal’s constituency

The New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw a voter turnout less than 50 percent during the polling for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday.

The constituency polled 42 percent at 5.50 pm, while the overall Union Territory’s voter turnout was 44.74 percentage till 5 pm.

As per election commission, North Delhi recorded the highest turnout while the lowest voting happened in New Delhi.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi concluded with an estimated 57.05 per cent turnout. The voter turnout has recorded a sharp decline as compared to 2015, when over 67 per cent voting was recorded.