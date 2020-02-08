NationalTop Stories

Low voter turnout in Kejriwal’s constituency

By Pratidin Bureau
204

The New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw a voter turnout less than 50 percent during the polling for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday.

The constituency polled 42 percent at 5.50 pm, while the overall Union Territory’s voter turnout was 44.74 percentage till 5 pm.

As per election commission, North Delhi recorded the highest turnout while the lowest voting happened in New Delhi.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi concluded with an estimated 57.05 per cent turnout. The voter turnout has recorded a sharp decline as compared to 2015, when over 67 per cent voting was recorded.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Tricolour of size 120′ X 80′ to be hoisted from 310 feet high flagpole atop Sarania…

Sports

Sindhu- Ashmita face off today

Regional

Sahitya Akademi Fellowship for Dr Nagen Saikia

Regional

Permission denied for Ripun Bora’s chopper to land in Tezpur

Sports

India set to face NZ in 1st warm-up

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | England to battle it out with Colombia as last…

Comments
Loading...