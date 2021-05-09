Lower Assam new power centre of Assam

The Balance of power returns to lower Assam after almost half a century domination of Upper Assam.

Dr Himanta Biswa Shama will be the first full fledged Chief Minister from lower Assam after Sarat Chandra Sinha.

Mr Sinha resigned in 1977. Since then it has been always upper Assam domination beginning with Golap Borbora to Sarbananda Sonowal.

Dr Bhumidhar Burman was a caretaker Chief Minister for more than one time, but it was always stop gap arrangement during Tarun Gogoi regime.

Not only the new Chief Minister has come from lower Assam, but coincidentally all power centres of BJP and RSS are from lower Assam and they are from primarily Nalbari district.

The State BJP President Ranjit Dass is from Sorbhog, State RSS head Basistha Buzarbarua is from Nalbari, so is BJP national General Secretary Dilip Saikia and BJP organizing Secretary Phani Sarma. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is also from Nalbari district although he was born and brought up in Guwahati.