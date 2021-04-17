Top StoriesRegional

LP Schools Till Class 5 To Remain Closed In Districts With 100+ COVID Cases: HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
114

Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday held a press conference on the COVID situation in the state and said that  it is more complex than before.

The presser was held at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital today.

Sarma said that currently in Assam, 4,069 people are receiving treatment for the disease. He informed that as many as 573 people contracted the virus on Friday, adding that most of them are rail and air passengers arriving in Assam.

Further, the minister informed that elementary/primary schools till class 5 will remain closed in districts with more than 100 cases. As of today, these disticts include Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Cachar.

However, schools will not be shut down in districts with less number of COVID positive persons, he said.

Reiterating his previous statement regarding SEBA board exams for class 10 and 12, he said that the decision will be taken after May 2 when new government is formed. He added that by May 5 the decision will be out whether board exams be cancelled or be held as per schedule.

