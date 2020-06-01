LPG cylinder price hiked from today

LPG cylinder rates have been hiked from Monday after three consecutive months of cuts. The price of a single cylinder of non-subsidised LPG has been hiked by up to Rs 37 in metro cities.

Indian Oil Corporation, one of the country’s largest fuel supplier, cited an increase in the international price of LPG for the month of June and added that the price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder; Rs 37 in Chennai; Rs 31.50 in Kolkata and Rs 11.50 in Mumbai.

The prices come into effect from June 1. LPG rates are revised at the beginning of each month, taking into consideration international prices and the dollar-rupee exchange rate.

It may be noted that the price hike will not impact beneficiaries covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, who will get free cylinder till June 30.