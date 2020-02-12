LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities

The prices of non-subsidized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been hiked sharply and the new rates would be applicable from Wednesday, February 12. The state-run oil marketing companies today hiked the price of LPG cylinders across the metro cities. The LPG cylinder prices had not increased after January 1, 2020.

According to reports of news agency ANI, the price of LPG in Delhi has been increased by Rs. 144.50 to Rs. 858.50, a sharp hike of Rs. 144.5 from its last revision on January 1, 2020.

In Kolkata, the LPG cylinder price is now at Rs. 896.00, up by Rs. 149. The price of the 14 kg Indane gas in Mumbai is at Rs. 829.50, up by Rs. 145. In Chennai, the price is at Rs. 881.00 which is an increase of Rs. 147.

Moreover, the current price of LPG in Guwahati is Rs. 915 which was earlier Rs. 765.50, i.e. an increase by Rs. 149.50.

Indane is delivered to the doorsteps of 11 crore households, which supplies 30 lakh Indane cylinders daily all over India.