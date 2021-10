Oil Marketing Companies have once again increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15. Oil companies have increased the price of 14.2 kg cylinder without subsidy by Rs 15.

After this, now the price of domestic cylinders in Delhi has increased from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50 per cylinder.

The new rates are effective from today. The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Guwahati is Rs. 933.50.

