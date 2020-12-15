LPG Prices Hike By Rs 50 Per Cylinders

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders prices have increased to Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg short-cylinder has been increased by Rs 18 and the price of a 19 kg cylinder increased by Rs 36.50.

It maybe stated that in the last 15 days, price of cylinders were hiked twice by Rs 100.

The price of LPG gas cylinder is determined by the state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis.

Since May, most cooking gas customers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidized and market rates.

The government has not yet intimated state oil companies about whether customers buying refills in December would be eligible for subsidies, said industry executives.

For the government, cooking gas subsidy has shrunk to Rs 1,126 crore in the first half of this financial year from Rs 22,635 crore for the entire 2019-20. LPG subsidy had fallen 28% in 2019-20 from Rs 31,447 crore in 2018-19 as oil prices stayed low and domestic refill rates rose.