LS Adjourned Till Tuesday Amid Uproar By Opposition

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Amid the ongoing uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday.

The Lower House has been adjourned for the third time on Monday.

Earlier, it was adjourned till 2 pm and again till 3 pm.

Lok Sabha resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. Soon after the resumption of House, the Opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the ‘Pegasus Project’ report and farmers’ protest.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm.

