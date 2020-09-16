NationalTop Stories

LS MP Balli Durga Prasad Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
168

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members said to PTI.

The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, about 140 km from here, three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, and several MLAs from Chittoor District expressed shock and condoled the death of Prasad, the report added.

Related News

Tatas To Construct New Parliament Building

Russia To Sell 100 MN COVID Vaccine Doses In India

90th Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Session Cancelled

Ghy: Protocols For Observing Biswakarma Puja, Mahalaya

He was a Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

You might also like
Top Stories

Person Gets Reinfected By COVID-19 Within a Month

Top Stories

Three dead, Three Injured In Kaliabor Accident

Regional

Rameswar Telli Gets Cabinet Call

National

Rahul gets NYAY idea from Modi

Regional

Two missing as boat capsizes in Nagaon

Regional

Saraighat bridge likely to be repaired after Magh Bihu

Comments
Loading...