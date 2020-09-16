LS MP Balli Durga Prasad Dead

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members said to PTI.

The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, about 140 km from here, three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, and several MLAs from Chittoor District expressed shock and condoled the death of Prasad, the report added.

He was a Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.