LS Passes Homeopathy, Indian System Of Medicine Bills

The Lower House Lok Sabha on Monday approved and passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020 by voice vote on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced both the bills, an IANS report stated. AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik was absent in the Lower House today.

The homoeopathy Bill sought to improve the medical education system through the availability of adequate and high-quality homoeopathy practitioners across the country and making it accessible to all citizens.

The Bill promotes national health goals, encourages homoeopathy practitioners to use the latest medical research in their work and also to contribute to research, and facilitates maintenance of a homoeopathy medical register for India, the IANS report stated.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill also focuses on an objective, periodic, and transparent assessment of medical institutions and facilitates, maintenance of a medical register of the Indian System of Medicine and enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services, and flexibility to adapt to the changing needs, and an effective grievance redressal mechanism, the report added.