LS Proceedings: Three Bills Tabled Today

Lok Sabha (LS) has assembled at 3 pm on Tuesday on the second day of its monsoon session.

The three bills that will be tabled in the Parliament are:

1. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

2. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

3. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

All the above Bills would be replacing ordinances ratified during the lockdown triggered by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, opposition is making statutory resolutions against these ordinances.

As per the latest update, The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill is being tabled. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moves it for consideration.

Congress Member Dean Kuriakose said, “The total collection from the salary deduction would be around ₹50 crore, which is very less compared to the economic package announced by the government in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to several reasons, the decision to freeze MPLADs for two years was wrong”.

Other issues that have been raised so far are political murders and suicides happening due to NEET in Tamil Nadu, sexual abuse inside an ambulance in Kerala, inclusion of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Kishan Scheme corruption scam, online education, etc.

More details are awaited.