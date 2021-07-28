LS, RS Adjourned Twice Today Amid ‘Khela Hobe’ Slogans

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2pm on Wednesday amid uproar by the Opposition parties including ‘Khela Hobe’ slogans demanding a discussion on ‘Pegasus Project’.

The Lower House was adjourned two times today, fist till 12.30 pm and now till 2 pm.

Today is the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Uppar House of Parliament was also adjourned twice – till 12 pm then till 2pm.

Earlier today, CPI (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the ‘Pegasus Project’ report.

The Monsoon Session begaon on July 19 last week amidst continuous ruckus by Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

The session will conclude on August 13.