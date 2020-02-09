Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita appointed as GOC of 3 Corps

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Nagaland’s Dimapur-based 3 Corps. He is currently serving as the Chief of Staff of Indian Army’s Eastern Command at Fort William in Kolkata.

Lieutenant General Kalita – an alumnus of Sainik School, Goalpara (SSG) in Assam and of National Defence Academy (NDA) was earlier awarded ‘Sena Medal’ and ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ (twice) for his outstanding service.

He was also conferred with the prestigious ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ for his outstanding performance and service to the nation during his tenure as the General Officer Commanding of XIX Infantry Division at Baramulla in the aftermath of the ‘fedayeen attack’ in Uri sector in Kashmir valley.