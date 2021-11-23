Assam’s Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita Honoured With Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

President Ram Nath Kovind has honoured Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita of Assam with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal on Monday during the Gallantry Awards ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and congratulated Gen Kalita saying that he is the first Assamese Officer to be decorated with the prestigious award.

“Heartiest congratulations to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, AVSM, SM, VSM, The Kumaon Regiment, HQ 3 Crops, on being honoured with Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal by Adarniya Rashtrapati Ji. He is the first Assamese Officer to be decorated with this prestigious award. Proud,” he tweeted.

Hailing from Rangia, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita has previously received the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.

He is notably the first Assamese Army officer and the second from the Northeastern region to be appointed a corps commander.

Moreover, he has also served as the commander of the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and as a UN observer. In 2018, he was given the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding the 19th infantry division in the Baramulla Line of Control.