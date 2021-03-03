Lucknow: BJP MP’s Son Shot In Chest

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot in his chest by some unidentified persons in the wee hours of Wednesday at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Ayush, the son of BJP MP was on a morning walk during which he was shot at by the attackers, ANI reported.

The assailants, who were riding a bike, shot at Aayush, who is 30-year-old in the Madiyava area of the district and fled from the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Police admitted him to the Trauma Centre for treatment where he has been declared out of danger. “Ayush received a gunshot injury and was brought to the hospital for treatment”, the police said.

His condition is stable as of now. A case has been registered in this connection and the police have begun their investigation into the matter.

The motive behind the attack on the BJP MP’s son is not clear yet. However, it has emerged that he had an old enmity with some persons.