Lucknow: PM Modi to Attend 2-Day Conference of DGP/IGP on Nov 20-21

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 56th Conference of DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) at Lucknow on November 20-21.

The conference will be held at Police Headquarters in hybrid format in Lucknow.

The DGPs of states/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will attend the conference physically at the venue in Lucknow while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from 37 different locations at IB/SIB Headquarters.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said, “The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including cyber crime, data governance, counter-terrrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking, prison reforms among others.”

The Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference since 2014

Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, he makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

As per the vision of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be customarily organised in Delhi, have been organised outside Delhi with an exception of the year 2020 when the conference was held virtually.

