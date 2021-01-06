‘Luit to Thames’ Editor Karuna Sagar Das Passes Away

Pratidin Bureau
A Non-Resident Indian, as well as Assam son Dr. Karuna Sagar Das passed away at 5.40, am on Wednesday in London.

Dr. Das has been continuously contributing to the Assamese literature as well as to the Assamese culture. Although he lived outside Assam, Das had always worked for the betterment of the state and Assamese people tremendously from a long period of time.

He was born in Hajo’s Kulhati. Later he started his career in the Red Cross Society as an accomplished physician and went to England to acquire British citizenship.

For over 22 years, Das was the chief editor of the ‘Luit to Thames’, magazine, a bi-lingual (Assamese and English) magazine containing articles especially on socio-economic and cultural aspects of Assam and the north-East India.

Bharat Ratna, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika has awarded him with the title of ‘Sagar’ impressed by his generosity.

In London, Das has established Srimanta Sankardeva International Cultural Center by putting ‘Gurujana’s’ Manikut to it.

