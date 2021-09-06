EntertainmentTop Stories

‘Rock On’ Star Luke Kenny To Judge 13th Nagaland Music Awards

By Pratidin Bureau

Bollywood actor Luke Kenny, who starred in ‘Rock On’, will be judging the 13th edition of Music awards of Nagaland.

This was announced by the Native Trax Society.

Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed his joy and wrote, “Going back to #nagaland is always special with friends and colleagues like @arpitogope @ashwinwashere @nirmika @jishdasgupta @viveick it’s gonna be real amaze. Thankyou #thinkfestnagaland @thejameru @taskforce_music_arts for this hugely aspirational and inspirational initiative.”

Before being the first male VJ on Channel V, Luke Kenny was a DJ.

Notably, he played the character of an assassin in the much loved Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’.

