Lumding: Heated Situation Prevails on 2nd Day of Eviction

A heated situation prevailed in Lumding reserve forest on the second day of the eviction drive that has been carried out by the Assam government.

The eviction drive in Lumding Reserve Forest has been carried out in compliance with the Gauhati High Court’s order. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that about 1000 persons voluntarily vacated the area before the eviction drive was started.

Meanwhile, the heated situation prevailed at the time when the eviction was being carried out for the second day on Tuesday.

According to reports, the heated situation prevailed after the so-called nature lover Rahmat Ali assured the evicted people that he will stand by their side. Rahmat Ali along with one Jonaik Mohan visited the evicted people with the court order and assured that he will fight for them.

However, the people alleged that he had collected large amount of money from them in the name of providing land pattas to the people. Although he assured the people of helping them, no steps have been taken and therefore, the people expressed anger over him while he visited the evicted people.

The angry mob also assaulted Rahmat Ali physically and also destroyed his car. Later, both Ali and Mohan’s life have been rescued by police who reached the spot immediately as the situation turned grave.

The eviction drive has been carried out at Lumding barely two months after the violence erupted in Sipajhar in the state’s Darrang district, after a similar drive was conducted.

Hojai Deputy Commissioner, Anupam Choudhury informed that the drive was peaceful on Monday as most of the people had already vacated, heeding council from the district administration about the HC order to make the forest encroachment-free.

Around 1000 police and CRPF personnel were deployed by the state government to carry out the drive in Lumding Reserve Forest. The government will reportedly clear about 500 hectares of the 1410 encroached land of the reserve forest during the two-day drive.

