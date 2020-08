Lumding Constituency MLA Sibu Mishra has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The President of BJP, Lumding unit Debashish Gupta has also been infected with the virus. His bodyguard and driver have also been infected with the disease.

Assam registered 98807 cases of COVID-19 while 79307 patients have recovered from the disease.

The active cases in the state stand at 19219 while 278 patients succumbed to the virus.