Lurin-Babul war of words far from over

The ensuing war-of-words between AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and Babul Bora, General Secretary Srimanta Sankardev Sangha turned uglier and a “bad influence on youngsters”.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) since its inception has been doing well to thwart all challenges coming on the way of constitutional safeguards for indigenous communities, promotion of mother tongue as it has been very steadfast in the promotion, spread, and enrichment of the Assamese language, while the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha is devoted to spreading the message of Srimanta Sankardev globally. Both organizations are integral parts of Assamese society.

But, the war-of-words between the two largest socio-religious organizations is really unfortunate. They are poles apart and social media has become the platform to spread hatred between the two biggest communities in the context of Lurin-Babul statements.

A couple of days ago, AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said all organizations including Asam Sahitya Sabha and Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha run under the feet of people. This was followed by Babul Bora, General Secretary Srimanta Sankar Dev Sangha came out with a scathing attack on Lurin saying ‘He shouldn’t make such statements as a student leader of a supreme student body…’. But, the ensuing war of words between two leaders is far from over as both trained guns at each other on personal activities.