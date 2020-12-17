Lurin Bats For Regionalism In Assam Forever

Lurinjyoti Gogoi who was appointed as the first President of the new regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad said after the formation of the executive committee of AJP on Thursday, “Regionalism will be established in Assam forever”.

Gogoi asserted that in the upcoming Assam legislative assembly elections, a “regional government will be formed”.

The AJP leader paying his respects to the martyrs of Assam movement and Anti-CAA protests said, “AJP is embarking on a journey to make Assam proud and would be a ray of hope for the people of the region”.

“Our objectives to work for the development of Assam are not restricted to five to ten years. It is a long-term vision that we are looking forward to,” he added.

Assam Jatiya Parishad would field 126 candidates in the assembly elections next year, Lurin Jyoti declared.

The former AASU leader also said the party would fight all communal elements present in the state and in connection to the anti-CAA protests Gogoi said, “Illegal migrants who entered Assam after 1971 will not be asked to leave”.

Gogoi urged the people of the state to join and support AJP’s journey.