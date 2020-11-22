Lurin Calls It Quits, Sankar Jyoti Baruah Takes Charge As AASU GS

All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi has resigned as the general secretary on late Saturday night during the 17th General Convention of the student’s body that is underway in Duliajan, while, AASU executive member from Duliajan, Sankar Jyoti Baruah will take charge as the new general secretary.

Amid speculations of quitting AASU, Dipankar Kumar Nath retains his position as the president of the students’ organisation .

Meanwhile, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi will join the regional political party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which came up as a collaborative effort of AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in September 2021.

After being chosen as the new general secretary, Sankar Jyoti Baruah on Sunday morning said he wishes to carry forward the legacy of AASU with the help of the students community and by making continuous efforts to secure and fulfill the needs of the students of Assam.

This is a developing story and more details will be updated.