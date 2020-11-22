Top StoriesRegional

Lurin Calls It Quits, Sankar Jyoti Baruah Takes Charge As AASU GS

By Pratidin Bureau
434

All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi has resigned as the general secretary on late Saturday night during the 17th General Convention of the student’s body that is underway in Duliajan, while, AASU executive member from Duliajan, Sankar Jyoti Baruah will take charge as the new general secretary.

Amid speculations of quitting AASU, Dipankar Kumar Nath retains his position as the president of the students’ organisation .

Meanwhile, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi will join the regional political party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which came up as a collaborative effort of AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in September 2021.

Related News

Hojai Zilla Parishad Prez Car Accident, One Killed

“Miracle Can Save Tarun Gogoi”: Zubeen Garg

Will Not Resign from AASU Now: Samujjal

Assam Registers 223 New Cases of COVID-19

After being chosen as the new general secretary, Sankar Jyoti Baruah on Sunday morning said he wishes to carry forward the legacy of AASU with the help of the students community and by making continuous efforts to secure and fulfill the needs of the students of Assam.

This is a developing story and more details will be updated.

You might also like
Sports

Ind Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma ruled out of the ODI & Test Series

National

Heavy rain alert issued for Mumbai

Regional

‘Friday for Future’ reaches Guwahati

Regional

Assam Government to fuse Directorate of Historical & Antiquarian Studies with…

Regional

Saradha Scam : Kolkata Police Chief reaches Shillong

Regional

Mizoram: 22 Assam Rifles jawans tests COVID-19 +ve

Comments
Loading...