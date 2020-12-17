Top StoriesRegional

Lurinjyoti Gogoi Appointed as AJP President

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Former AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been appointed as the President of Assam Jatiya Parishad on Thursday at the party’s two-day convention held at Sivasagar.

On the other hand, Jagadish Bhuyan has been appointed as the General Secretary of the party while former AGP leader Pabindra Deka who joined AJP on Wednesday has been appointed as Working President.

11 members have been appointed as the organizational secretaries of the party while 11 members have been appointed as Joint Secretary, 11 members as Secretaries.

Related News

Nagarik Samaj Convention To Be Held On Dec 20

French Prez Emmanuel Macron Tests COVID-19+

Guwahati: Cough Syrup Bottles Recovered, Two Held

Farmers’ Will be Benefitted Under Modi Govt: Baijayant Panda

The party also appointed 11 members in the post of Vice President.

The newly appointed members have taken the charge by bowing down on the stagein the last day of the convention.

You might also like
National

COVID-19: India Cases Cross 31,332 – Mark; Death Toll 1,007

National

4 states vote for Assembly elections

Regional

Allegation against home gaurd Ajit Kalita

National

China’s Coronavirus impacting Indian pharma

Regional

COVID-19: Assam Preparing for Long Battle

National

New Air Defence Command To Come Up Soon

Comments
Loading...