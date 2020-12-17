Lurinjyoti Gogoi Appointed as AJP President

Former AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been appointed as the President of Assam Jatiya Parishad on Thursday at the party’s two-day convention held at Sivasagar.

On the other hand, Jagadish Bhuyan has been appointed as the General Secretary of the party while former AGP leader Pabindra Deka who joined AJP on Wednesday has been appointed as Working President.

11 members have been appointed as the organizational secretaries of the party while 11 members have been appointed as Joint Secretary, 11 members as Secretaries.

The party also appointed 11 members in the post of Vice President.

The newly appointed members have taken the charge by bowing down on the stagein the last day of the convention.