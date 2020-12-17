Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Pabindra Deka Join AJP

Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi and former AGP leader Pabindra Deka joined the newly-floated political party, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday during the party’s convention in Sivasagar.

Joining AJP, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that he has joined the new party, which has been formed with support from the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad (AJYCP), to give a tough fight against the trend of cheating and betrayal.

He said the people of Assam now want a change in the real change to prevent the aggression of the national forces and those parties which have joined hands with such forces.

He said, “It is time to revive the base of regionalism.”

Gogoi further stated that he would never betray the people of Assam but will maintain his “uncompromising” nature and work for the best interests of the people of the state.

The two-day convention of the Asom Jatiya Parish (AJP) will continue till December 17.

On the other hand, Patacharkuchi MLA Pabindra Deka resigned from AGP on Tuesday saying that the age-old regional party has hurt the sentiments of the public by supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.