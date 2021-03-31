Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Dulu Gogoi Passes Away

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s mother Dulu Gogoi passed away on Thursday evening in Dibrugarh.

Dulu Gogoi had suffered a stroke caused by blood pressure on Monday morning and was brought to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh from her residence in Sivasagar.

She was put on ventilator support and breathed at her last at 10.45 pm.

Gogoi has been busy amidst electioneering for the Assam Assembly elections. Lurin has contested elections from Duliajan and Naharkatia.

More details awaited…