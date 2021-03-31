Top StoriesRegional

Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Dulu Gogoi Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
241

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s mother Dulu Gogoi passed away on Thursday evening in Dibrugarh.

Dulu Gogoi had suffered a stroke caused by blood pressure on Monday morning and was brought to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh from her residence in Sivasagar.

She was put on ventilator support and breathed at her last at 10.45 pm.

Related News

COVID Assam: Active Cases Cross 500, 1 Death Reported

COVID Vaccination Drive For All Above 45 years To Start On…

30 Injured In Digboi Bus Accident

BPF’s Tamulpur Candidate To Quit Party & Join…

Gogoi has been busy amidst electioneering for the Assam Assembly elections. Lurin has contested elections from Duliajan and Naharkatia.

More details awaited…

You might also like
Top Stories

Ajanta Neog To Quit Congress And Join BJP

Top Stories

Jharkhand: 2 Jawans Killed, 3 Injured In IED Blast

Regional

Assam : 76 lakh Voters to Script Fate of 41 Candidates in 1st phase

Regional

Three rhino poachers with horn detained

Top Stories

Don’t use China kits, return them back: ICMR

Regional

Visit medical colleges only in an emergency: Himanta

Comments
Loading...