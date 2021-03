Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s mother Dulu Gogoi has suffered a stroke caused by blood pressure on Monday morning.

As per sources, Gogoi’s mother has been admitted to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Lurinjyoti who is busy electioneering for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections is headed to Dibrugarh to meet his mother. Second phase of elections will be held on April 1.

More details on Dulu Gogoi’s health is awaited.