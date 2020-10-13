Top StoriesWorld

Machu Picchu Reopens Just For One Stranded Tourist

By Pratidin Bureau
43

Peru’s iconic Machu Picchu that has been in a state of closure since March due to the pandemic reopened, but for just one visitor. The most popular tourist site of the South American country was reopened for a Japanese person stranded in the country since March.

Expressing his joy and excitement, Jesse Katayama posted on his Instagram account saying, “The first person on Earth who went to Machu Picchu since the lockdown is meeeeeee.”

As reported, Katayama had come to Peru in March and bought a ticket for the alluring site just days before the country declared a health emergency.

Related News

IAS Officer Rejoins Office Just 14 Days After Delivery

“BTC Elections in December” – HBS

SI Exam Scam: PK Dutta Remanded To Judicial Custody

“One Particular Community Targeted” –…

In a dramatic turn of events, he pleas eventually reached the local tourism authority, which decided to grant him special permission to visit and explore the site which contains the ruins of the Inca Empire that had once ruled over a large swathe of western South America for hundred years.   

You might also like
Regional

Assam Police grabs Special Jury Award at FICCI Smart Policing Awards

Regional

Tezpur: DRDO Approves DRL As Authorized Testing Center

Regional

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bhangagarh

Environment

Mumbai, neighbouring areas receive heavy to very heavy rains

World

Iraq protests take violent turn: Over 60 dead

Regional

Two nabbed for Chaygaon killings

Comments
Loading...