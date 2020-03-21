Madhya Pradesh: 21 rebel MLAs join BJP

Twenty-one out of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

The rebel MLAs, including six ministers, joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The rebel MLAs had tendered their resignations amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh as Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped ship to the BJP. The development has come a day after Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Friday ahead of a crucial floor test.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was present at the moment when the rebel MLAs met JP Nadda and later joined the BJP.