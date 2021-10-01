Madhya Pradesh: 7 Killed, 13 Injured in Bus-Dumper Collision

Seven persons were killed while 13 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a dumper truck near Gohad town in Madhya Pradesh in Bhind district, a police official said on Friday.

The accident took place at around 8 am today when the Itawa-bound bus from Gwalior had a head-on collision with the dumper, said Additional SP Kamlesh Kharpuse.

The SP said that the mishap occurred on the National Highway near Hargovindpura under the Gohad police station limits.

The injured persons have been shifted to Gwalior district hospital for treatment, he added.

