Madhya Pradesh: 7 Killed, 13 Injured in Bus-Dumper Collision

By Pratidin Bureau on October 1, 2021

Seven persons were killed while 13 others injured after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a dumper truck near Gohad town in Madhya Pradesh in Bhind district, a police official said on Friday.

The accident took place at around 8 am today when the Itawa-bound bus from Gwalior had a head-on collision with the dumper, said Additional SP Kamlesh Kharpuse.

The SP said that the mishap occurred on the National Highway near Hargovindpura under the Gohad police station limits.

The injured persons have been shifted to Gwalior district hospital for treatment, he added.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Gorchuk Police Recovers Huge Cache of Explosives

AccidentMadhya Pradesh
Related Posts

Prez Kovind Turns 76, Vice Prez, PM Modi Extend Wishes

Guwahati: Gorchuk Police Recovers Huge Cache of Explosives

APCC Issues Show Cause Notice To MLA Sherman Ali For His Comments On Dayanath Sharma

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh

1 Held With Drugs Worth Rs 49 Lakh Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Delhi University To Release First Cut-Off List Today

Man Impersonating As Medical Staff Dupes Patient Of Rs 18,000 At GMCH