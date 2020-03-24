Madhya Pradesh Politics: Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins floor test

BJP won a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, a day after Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan. None of the Congress MLAs were present in the House for the vote. Following the floor test, the House was adjourned till March 27.

Chouhan was elected BJP Legislature Party leader and sworn in as Chief Minister by Governor Tandon for a record fourth term on Monday night.

After taking oath, Chouhan said the coronavirus pandemic needed urgent attention. “We gave good governance for 15 years. We will give better governance and try to make amends for mistakes that we may have committed in the past”.

Meanwhile, Speaker N.P. Prajapati resigned from his post last night after Governor Lalji Tandon advised him to step down. In his resignation letter submitted to Deputy Speaker Hina Kavre, Prajapati said he was resigning on moral grounds.

Chouhan has already served as CM of the state for three terms between 2005 and 2018. The floor test this morning was conducted by senior BJP MLA Jagdish Devda.