Madhya Pradesh Reports 1st Death of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh reported its first death of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Genome sequencing of samples taken from a deceased COVID patient in Ujjain revealed that she had contracted the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus.

A total of five confirmed cases of the Delta Plus variant have come to light in Madhya Pradesh to date. Three of those cases were reported from Bhopal and the remaining from Ujjain.

Out of the five Covid patients in Madhya Pradesh who contracted the Delta Plus variant, four have recovered while one woman succumbed to the virus, reported India Today.

Ujjain’s nodal Covid officer Dr Raunak told Aaj Tak/India Today that reports from Bhopal confirmed how Ujjain had two cases of the Delta Plus variant.

The Covid victim who contracted the Delta Plus variant in Ujjain died on May 23, said Dr Raunak. He added that her husband had tested positive for Covid-19 before the woman. Officials also found that the husband had received both doses of the vaccine while the woman was yet to receive the jab.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “The government is monitoring the situation. Contact tracing has been done for those patients who were found positive for the Delta Plus variant and the reports of their contacts are negative.”

“Even then, the government has asked all hospitals to remain alert. We are carrying out testing and genome sequencing on a massive scale to ensure that cases are identified without any delay,” minister Sarang said.

He went on to add, “It is interesting to note that four out of the five people whose samples were found positive for the Delta Plus variant had received the vaccine and are now healthy. However, the patient who did not get vaccinated succumbed to the virus. This is why we appeal to everyone to get vaccinated.”

