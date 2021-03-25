MP: Sunday Lockdown Imposed in 7 districts

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose a lockdown on Sunday in the districts of Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam, and Khargone over the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already imposed Sunday lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

The lockdown was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while briefing his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting, an official said.

The official said that the lockdown will begin at 10 PM on Saturday and will end on Monday 6 AM.

The government has also restricted only 50 persons to attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 persons to attend last rites in the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20.

The COVID-19 guidelines in the state also said that swimming pools, gyms, cinema halls will also remain closed in those districts. In restaurants, only take-away service will be allowed in restaurants while public halls will be allowed with 50 percent capacity.