Top StoriesNational

Madurai: Youth Beheaded In Front Of Church

By Pratidin Bureau
186

In a shocking incident, a 22-year old youth was murdered and beheaded in broad daylight by an unidentified gang in front of St. Mary’s Church in Madurai’s Uthangudi village on Sunday.

As per reports, the incident happened when the youth was walking with his friend near the church on Sunday evening along with one of his friend Muniasamy when a gang which came in a car intercepted the two. On seeing them, the two tried to escape but was chased down and attacked. The deceased, who was identified as one B Muruganantham, died in the attack. The gang then decapitated his head and placed in front of the church.

His friend Muniasamy, who escaped with injuries, was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Related News

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For 4th Term

Kamrup (M) Admin Issues Guidelines for Chhath Puja…

Govt Opposes Those Who Throttle Freedom Of Press: Amit Shah

IIT-G Develops Catalytic Systems From Industrial Wastes

A team of police reached the spot upon being alerted and conducted an inquiry. The body of the deceased was then shifted to the same government hospital for hospital.

Furthermore, a car with sharp weapons was found abandoned on Bypass road. It is suspected that the car was used by the murderers.

You might also like
Top Stories

Airbus May Introduce Hydrogen Planes

Top Stories

Trail of destruction by storm

Regional

Dr. Nagen Saikia To be Conferred with Rongbong Terang Award

Regional

IED Found in Tinsukia

Regional

Guwahati: Pan Shop Association to stop sale Gutkha

Top Stories

Don’t use China kits, return them back: ICMR

Comments
Loading...