Madurai: Youth Beheaded In Front Of Church

In a shocking incident, a 22-year old youth was murdered and beheaded in broad daylight by an unidentified gang in front of St. Mary’s Church in Madurai’s Uthangudi village on Sunday.

As per reports, the incident happened when the youth was walking with his friend near the church on Sunday evening along with one of his friend Muniasamy when a gang which came in a car intercepted the two. On seeing them, the two tried to escape but was chased down and attacked. The deceased, who was identified as one B Muruganantham, died in the attack. The gang then decapitated his head and placed in front of the church.

His friend Muniasamy, who escaped with injuries, was undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

A team of police reached the spot upon being alerted and conducted an inquiry. The body of the deceased was then shifted to the same government hospital for hospital.

Furthermore, a car with sharp weapons was found abandoned on Bypass road. It is suspected that the car was used by the murderers.