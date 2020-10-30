WorldTop Stories

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Turkey, Greece

By Pratidin Bureau
A major 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Turkey and Greece.

As per reports, atleast 20 buildings were destroyed in the Turkish town of Izmir as well as a car being crushed by debris of a building that had collapsed.

US Geological Survey said the quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: “Get well soon İzmir.”

No casualties have been reported so far.

