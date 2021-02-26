NationalTop Stories

Maha Assembly Budget Session Reduce Amid COVID-19 Scare

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
28

Amid new strain of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Assembly’s budget session has been reduced, it will now be held between March 1 and 10 instead of four weeks. The announcement was made by a business advisory committee in its meeting on Thursday.

“The budget will be presented on March 8, as many ministers of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have tested positive for the virus,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The state government will also table supplementary demands on the first day. The house will hold a discussion on governor’s speech on March 2 while the next two days are reserved for discussion on supplementary demands,” Parab further said.

Related News

2 Years Of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Pays Tributes…

SUV With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani’s House

News Breakfast @6

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis walked out of the advisory committee meeting and said that they did not listen to the suggestions by the opposition. The BJP, he said, has demanded that the Budget Session must be held for four weeks.

“We have walked out of the meeting as this government is not keen to listen to us… The election of the Assembly speaker was not on the agenda of the meeting as Nana Patole has resigned as an assembly speaker to become the state Congress president. The election of Assembly speaker is still pending,” Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra has been emerging as the hotbed of COVID-19 cases and restrictions have been imposed in many districts to curb the spread of the deadly disease. While the Union Health Ministry has already sent a multi-disciplinary team to the state along with other severely-hit states, many other states such as Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal have made the RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra.

You might also like
Top Stories

IMA and Himanta clash over Covid management

Top Stories

Man Murdered Over 20 Rupees

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Expected in Mid-2021: WHO

Top Stories

CRPF Pays Tribute To Martyred Jawan From Assam

Regional

21st Sankardev Kalakshetra’s New Year Festival Starts Today

National

Cong MLA B Narayan Rao Dies Of COVID

Comments
Loading...