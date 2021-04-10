National

Maha Congress MLA Dies Due To Post-COVID Complications

By Pratidin Bureau
27

Maharashtra Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

Antapurkar, the Congress MLA from Degloor in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, was initially undergoing treatment at a hospital in his constituency. He was later shifted to a Mumbai hospital when his health deteriorated. He died due to Covid-19 complications on Friday night. He is survived by his mother, wife, two married daughters and a son.

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan and state Congress chief Nana Patole expressed grief over his death.

Related News

Bengal Polls: Four Killed in Violence at Cooch Behar

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests COVID-19 +ve Days After Taking…

Bengal Polls: PM Modi Urges to Cast Vote in Large Numbers

Bengal Polls: EC Removes Mamata’s Security Officer

Antapurkar is the second MLA from Maharashtra to have died of Covid-19. Earlier, NCP MLA from Pandharpur, Bharat Bhalke, had died due to post-Covid complications on November 28, India Today reported.

You might also like
Top Stories

China Opposes India’s Ban On 118 Mobile Apps

National

EC issues notification for 2nd phase of LS Polls

Top Stories

Union Budget: Assam, Bengal To Get ₹1000 Cr For Tea Workers

Regional

Family ostracized in Udalguri

Top Stories

IPL Schedule To Be Released On Sunday

Regional

COVID-19 Assam: 2 passes away today

Comments
Loading...