Maha Congress MLA Dies Due To Post-COVID Complications

Maharashtra Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

Antapurkar, the Congress MLA from Degloor in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, was initially undergoing treatment at a hospital in his constituency. He was later shifted to a Mumbai hospital when his health deteriorated. He died due to Covid-19 complications on Friday night. He is survived by his mother, wife, two married daughters and a son.

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan and state Congress chief Nana Patole expressed grief over his death.

Antapurkar is the second MLA from Maharashtra to have died of Covid-19. Earlier, NCP MLA from Pandharpur, Bharat Bhalke, had died due to post-Covid complications on November 28, India Today reported.