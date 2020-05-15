Maha Govt likely to extend lockdown till May 31

In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown in hotspot areas like Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon, Aurangabad, and Solapur until May 31, said sources. However, the government’s decision will be officially announced within a couple of days.

A two-day meeting of the ministers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reviewed the situation arising out of the deadly virus in the state. Simultaneously, there was a discussion on extending the lockdown and bringing the economy back on track in a phased manner in the state.

According to sources, in the meeting, it was agreed to extend the lockdown. Also, it was decided to relax the areas which are not in the containment zones, but the areas which are in the red zones will not be given any exemption.

Extending the lockdown doesn’t harm the state’s economy, so business establishments and industry businesses may be given a conditional exemption to start their operations in areas where coronavirus has little impact.