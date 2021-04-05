Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns

In a major development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was accused of corruption by former top cop Param Bir Singh, has resigned from his position on Monday.

This comes after Bombay High Court directed a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his corruption allegations.

“The Bombay High Court on 5 April, 2021, on the basis of the plea by advocate Jayshree Patil, ordered for a preliminary investigation by the CBI against me. In the backdrop of the order, it doesn’t morally suit me to continue as the home minister. Hence, I have decided to step down from the post. I request you to relieve me from the same,” Deshmukh wrote to Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray.

Earlier in March, Param Bir Singh had levelled serious allegations against the Home Minister. He accused Deskhmukh of corruption, extortion, meddling in the transfers within the force and directing investigations to be conducted according to his will, among other allegations.

Singh also challenged his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government, in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case.