Mahabharat Actor Satish Kaul Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
Veteran Punjabi and Bollywood actor Satish Kaul passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications. Kaul was renowned for playing Lord Indra in the televised series BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ at 74. . 

“He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn’t keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive,” Kaul’s sister Satya Devi told PTI. Kaul is survived by his sister. 

The actor worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films including “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha”, “Aunty No 1” and the TV show “Vikram Aur Betaal”.

Kaul moved to Punjab from Mumbai and started an acting school around 2011, which wasn’t a success, he was bedridden since 2015 and was lived in an old age home, while recovering from a hip injury. He had appealed the film industry to help him with financial support.

