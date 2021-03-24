Mahajoot Not Mahajot: PM Modi Slams Cong Led Alliance

Three days ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Bihpuria in Lakhimpur and slammed the Congress led alliance and called them “Mahajoot” instead of Mahajot.

The Prime Minister asserted that Congress and its allies can go to any extent to destroy Assam’s cultural and linguistic identity. The party have no“representative or policy”and supports infiltration, corruption, and loot.

“Congress wants power only to loot the people of Assam. We only want to serve and empower the people, PM Modi said.

PM Modi claimed that in the last five years, due to efforts of the NDA government Indo-Bangla border has been sealed to tackle illegal infiltrators.

By signing the Bodo Accord we brought lasting peace in the BTR. We are committed to bring holistic development of Assam amidst an environment of peace and prosperity, PM Modi added.

Lashing out at Congress, PM Modi said, the NDA in the last five years have increased the wages of tea garden workers twice, which, the previous government has failed to do in the last 15 years.

He also added that ₹1,000 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget for the families of tea garden workers.

Furthermore, Modi said Kaziranga is poaching free and is out of the hands of Congress and its cronies.

Assam will go to a three phase polls starting from March 27 and the results are scheduled to be announced on May 2.