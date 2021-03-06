Mahajut’s Candidates List Likely To Be Out Tomorrow: Aminul Islam

AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam has stated that talks are underway over the seat-sharing among the Congress-led Mahajut alliance and the list of candidates will likely be released by Sunday evening.

Islam also clarified rumours of the alliance breaking up. “Congress has never spoken about breaking up the alliance, the alliance will continue,” Islam asserted.

Furthermore, Islam said that the Congress-led Mahajut would welcome former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta to join the alliance.

Meanwhile, there are issues that have cropped within the Congress party over the selection of candidates and sharing of seats with the alliance.

On Friday, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev expressed her disappointment to party president Sonia Gandhi. Dev stated that she was not consulted during the selection of candidates.

In this connection Islam said, “AIUDF does not interfere or comment on the internal matters of Congress.